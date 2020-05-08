Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Elections Office is again reminding Idaho voters that the Idaho Primary Election is officially set for May 19. However, it is being conducted by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic and votes will be counted on June 2.

There will be no in-person voting available at any time.

Registered voters must submit a request to receive an official election ballot by mail. You may make a request for an absentee ballot online or by calling the Bonneville county election office at 208-529-1363 to request a paper form. (Contact the County Clerk or Elections Office for specific numbers in your county.) Paper requests may be faxed, e-mailed, or mailed.

If you request a ballot, it will require the elector’s name, resident address, mailing address for the ballot, party ballot choice, and the voter’s signature. A phone number is also recommended. Those requests for ballots must be received in the county election office by Tuesday, May 19 by 8 p.m.

Voted ballots must be returned to the election office by 8 p.m. on June 2. Election results will be posted after 9 p.m.

Here are the key dates to remember:

May 19 by 8 p.m. Deadline to submit absentee ballot requests

May 19 by 8 p.m. Deadline to register to vote.

June 2 by 8 p.m. Deadline to return voted ballot to election office

June 2 after 9 p.m. Results of election to be released as they become available