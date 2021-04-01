IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Power has installed two large, steel power poles along the Snake River near Sunnyside Road.

In order to accommodate design and construction of the new Heritage Park, adjacent Snake River Landing across from Idaho Falls Power’s Lower Power Plant, it was determined to move existing power lines that span the property.

The larger poles are more costly, but were made possible through the support of Snake River Landing.

“This has been a challenging project to accomplish due to the necessity of this high voltage line that is critical to reliable service in this area of town,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “Undergrounding was found to be cost prohibitive, so our design and engineering staff really rolled up their sleeves and worked with the various stakeholders to find a visually appealing design.”

The new poles will allow IFP crews to re-route the existing lines around Heritage Park. Actual power lines will be installed on the structures over the next few weeks.

The park project, which broke ground in April of 2018, will encompass 9.4 acres on land donated to the city by Stafford and Woody Smith. The Idaho Falls Rotary Club and Ball Ventures have provided financial contributions for the construction of the project and Matt Morgan and companies associated Jackson Hole Junction have provided in excess of 60,000 cubic yards of fill dirt.

