IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls High School presidency put together a very special surprise for their principal.

Idaho Falls high school principal Bob Devine was told that he’d be meeting with one of our reporters to talk about the senior graduation.

What he didn’t is that the senior class presidency had something else in mind.

They presented him with a miniature version of a bronze barely sculpture tiger that will be held in the school staircase.

The sculptor will be steps away from the tiger tile that was the 73 senior class gift.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say it just I mean, for me to have a piece of idol falls High School in a way to take with me is very special I it’s gonna be hard for me to fight back the tears because I’m grateful,” said Devine.

The senior class acknowledges this is a tough year for the 2020 graduates but their principal has worked so hard to make this year special for them.

“I was really disappointed that maybe we weren’t going to get the graduation that everybody else was gonna get. When I learned that he was planning something really big for us I was ecstatic. He didn’t want us to be forgotten. So we just wanted to make sure that he wasn’t forgotten either,” said Evelyn Shull Idaho Falls High school senior.

After 39years Devine will be retiring as principal.

“It was a strange way to end 39 years, but I’ve had a fantastic experience here as principal at Idaho Falls High School and so what a great way to finish to have the class of 2020 who’s been really great to work with. It’s bittersweet. I will miss the students tremendously, but I’m excited to see them go on and be happy and successful,” said Devine.

Devine is not the only one who received a gift.

The senior class precedency also received a miniature-miniature sculptor tiger.

“It was so sweet. I now can say, and have this memory forever and remember my fellow senior presidency members, and it’s just so special,” said Grant Lanning Idaho Falls High school senior.

Sometime next week the school should be receiving the full-size sculptor.