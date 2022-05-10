IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – New roots are developing at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls.

Mayor Rebecca Casper announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as Arbor Day for the city this year. Because of the colder temperatures on National Arbor Day, the ground is too cold to plant, so they had to push it back.

Alturas Prep Academy’s ninth and tenth graders decided to volunteer to plant new trees to celebrate. Mayor Casper said high schoolers have never helped with a project like this before.

The current trees at Reinhart Park are getting old according to Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Horticulture Urban Forester Lee Washburn. Because of this, he wanted to plant trees in the park now, so that by the time the old trees get cut down, the park would have new trees to replenish the area.

On Tuesday, they were able to plant different kinds of trees including Bur Oak, Crimson Sunset Maple, Ginkgos and more.

Washburn hopes the children’s efforts to plant the trees creates great memories for them when they come back to see what they have done for the park.

