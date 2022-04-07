IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) – Students from high schools in Jefferson, Madison, Ririe, Shelley and Bonneville School District 93 met at Reality Town at the College of Eastern Idaho Thursday.

The goal was for these students to be able to learn about the challenges of budgeting and preparing for the money charges that the real world brings.

Each student is put into this simulation by receiving their new life. They are given their income, occupation and family size that they have to accommodate for. Using this money, they are responsible for paying housing, groceries, insurance, transportation, utilities and other life necessities.

Each student is also granted a debit card and checkbook to make each of these transactions. Students and volunteers running the booth all had tons of fun running the life-size operation.

