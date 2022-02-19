POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello, Highland and Century high school fans will be getting a home field advantage next year.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District says it will not be using Holt Aena for football games anymore, opting instead to have each team play on their own outdoor fields.

Highland and Century both have fields at their schools, but Pocatello does not. Yet.

The new Pocatello stadium will be Lookout Field located outside Hawthorne Middle School.

he field already has bleachers and lights, but it will undergo a full renovation this summer and should be ready for play this fall.

“They are going to be able to offer the high schools to have a facility for their competitions in soccer boy and girls, football jv, freshman, and varsity, marching band and for the community to be able to use,” D25 atlhetic director Tonya Wilkes said. “So we are really investing in more facilities for all of our kids in the entire community.”

During the next three years, all the fields will be getting turf.

Each stadium will also have concession stands, locker rooms, restrooms, bleachers and stadium lights.

The project will also create three new district-owned soccer fields.

