FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Two were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase that started in Fort Hall came to an end in Pocatello.

At about 4:23 p.m., Fort Hall Dispatch received a call in reference to a male adult by the name of Thurston Redwoman causing a disturbance at a private residence at Buckskin Subdivision. Before officers could arrive, Redwoman left the residence in a red KIA vehicle.

At about 6:25 p.m., Fort Hall Police located Redwomen driving the KIA vehicle on Highway 91 and Burns Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Chief of Police Pat Teton said officers conducted a traffic stop, and initially, Redwoman pulled over. When he was asked to step out of the vehicle, he put the vehicle in drive and took off leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the police report, Redwoman’s vehicle was spiked by Fort Hall Police just south of 91 and Burns Road. He continued to drive south on Highway 91 driving erratically. Officers reported he would slow down then accelerate then slow back down.

Larissa Eschief was a passenger in the vehicle and was reportedly throwing items out of the window. One item was a coat, and police officers later obtained the coat and found drug paraphernalia inside.

The vehicle continued south on Highway 91 turning east on Chubbuck Road, then south on Bench. It finally stopped at Pocatello Creek and Booth Drive in Pocatello.

Redwoman and Eschief were both taken into custody by the Fort Hall Police Department.

Redwoman was charged with domestic, violation of a domestic protection order, DUI, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eschief was charged with obstruction and intoxicated persons and also had an outstanding warrant.

“Thankfully there was no injuries to the community, our officers or the suspects,” Teton said.

Other agencies involved were Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s and Pocatello Police Department.

