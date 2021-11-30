FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – A police officer is recovering after being hurt in a high-speed chase.

The suspect was driving northbound on Highway 91 from Bannock County toward the Fort Hall Reservation around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officers waited just north of the Fort Hall Monument.

One officer was in their vehicle parked several feet off the roadway when the suspect veered off and hit them.

The suspect kept going until crashing again at Sheepskin and B Avenue in Fort Hall.

The driver Sonny Snipe and passenger Makyla Sequints were taken into custody.

Both are from Fort Hall.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is currently doing well.

The accident is currently under investigation by the local FBI, Fort Hall, Idaho State Police and Bannock County.

