SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – High winds overnight brought down 27 power poles in the Shelley area.

Rocky Mountain Power tells us they first had 1,500 customers without power. They were able to do some rerouting, and as of midday Wednesday have about 32 customers still without power.

They are checking with those customers still without power to see if they can offer generators temporarily to help if the homes are set up for them in a case by case basis.

They originally thought it might take as long as Friday night to repair all the poles and now have moved up that estimate to Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service did record a gust of 73.6 mph at 1:30 a.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Michael Coats.

