SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI)- Windy conditions will slowly decrease into the night ahead.

We are currently seeing very gusty winds outside right now. Sustained winds have been between 20-30 mph for much of the afternoon and gusts have gotten as high as 55 mph with most of the top gusts being between 40 and 50 mph. This is all a part of the strong westerly winds that are chasing the cold front just passing through the region this afternoon. As the front continues to move eastward out of our region, we should see the winds finally start to die down into the nighttime hours. Right now, much of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley are under a windy advisory until 8pm which is about that time when we should see winds get down to about 5-15 mph throughout the overnight hours. We should see the calmer winds continuing for tomorrow for a much more calm Sunday.

This isn’t over though. Another front will sweep across the region on Monday looking to bring winds possibly even stronger than the ones seen today. On this day, we could see sustained winds up to 30-40 mph and gusts as high as 70 mph. High wind warnings and watches are likely for Monday as a result. Winds will decrease slightly into Tuesday, but the day will still look to have winds between 15-25 mph. Winds are then finally a lot calmer for the rest of the work week.

