

Fabrice Florin // flickr

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Boise

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Boise, ID using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#23. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,280

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#22. Preschool teachers, except special education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– #467 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



Unsplash

#21. Library technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)



Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Self-enrichment teachers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– #419 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $33,370

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Tutors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



Education Images // Getty Images

#17. Substitute teachers, short-term

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $36,750

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#16. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $40,880

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#15. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $42,360

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)



Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#14. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $45,680

– #382 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#13. Librarians and media collections specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $45,880

– #424 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)



industryviews // Shutterstock

#12. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,080

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,160

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)



DGLimages // Shutterstock

#10. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $50,270

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)



Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#9. Special education teachers, secondary school

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,380

– #360 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#8. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,760

– #390 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#7. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,500

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)



Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#6. Business teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,610

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)



Fabrice Florin // flickr

#5. Education teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,790

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)



B Brown // Shutterstock

#4. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $55,150

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#3. Instructional coordinators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $62,480

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)



Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $73,140

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)



Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $99,430

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

