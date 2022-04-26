Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
Highest paying jobs in Boise for high school graduates
The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Boise, ID using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
#50. Structural metal fabricators and fitters
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $46,820
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,750
– Employment: 69,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($59,130)
— Anchorage, AK ($57,900)
— Longview, WA ($57,410)
#49. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $47,820
– #305 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#48. Machinists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,090
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,800
– Employment: 360,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
#47. Cargo and freight agents
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,110
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,170
– Employment: 96,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)
— Yakima, WA ($68,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)
#46. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,160
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#45. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,370
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,040
– Employment: 103,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
#44. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,690
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,400
– Employment: 44,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)
— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)
#43. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $48,860
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#42. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $49,390
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,420
– Employment: 22,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)
— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)
— Longview, WA ($74,500)
#41. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $49,480
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,950
– Employment: 54,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
#40. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $49,520
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,710
– Employment: 110,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($58,060)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)
— Columbus, OH ($53,800)
#39. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $49,900
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,350
– Employment: 35,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)
— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)
#38. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $50,110
– #249 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#37. Dental laboratory technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,120
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,230
– Employment: 30,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($67,730)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($59,560)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($55,140)
#36. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,130
– #333 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#35. Industrial machinery mechanics
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,210
– #462 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#34. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,270
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#33. Maintenance workers, machinery
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,360
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
#32. Surveying and mapping technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $51,430
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,770
– Employment: 53,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#31. Electricians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $52,410
– #343 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $52,730
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
#29. Food service managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $52,990
– #406 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#28. Logging equipment operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,570
– Employment: 25,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($64,000)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($62,910)
— Longview, WA ($62,780)
#27. Postal service clerks
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $53,300
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $53,510
– #371 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#25. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $54,250
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,440
– Employment: 105,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
— Wausau, WI ($55,060)
#24. Postal service mail carriers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $54,840
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#23. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $54,910
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#22. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $55,090
– #161 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#21. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $56,420
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#20. Construction and building inspectors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#19. Private detectives and investigators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $58,500
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#18. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $61,040
– #440 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#17. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $61,080
– #399 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $61,840
– #483 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#15. Insurance sales agents
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $62,330
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#14. Crane and tower operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,120
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#13. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,470
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#12. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,730
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#11. Advertising sales agents
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $64,760
– #322 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#9. Lodging managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $67,540
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $69,540
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,810
– Employment: 5,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $74,510
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $79,250
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $82,550
– #364 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#4. Detectives and criminal investigators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $84,840
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#3. Commercial pilots
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $93,730
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $98,920
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#1. Transportation inspectors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $105,470
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
