POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Library Association recently named Highland High School Media Specialist Melissa Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year.

Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.

When asked what she loves most about her job, she wrote, “There is a lot to love about this job, but the most amazing thing is to get a reluctant reader to read a book off a recommendation and then have them come back for more.”

She also said this award is very humbling to receive. She knows a lot of amazing school librarians, especially her colleagues in District 25.

“It feels great to be counted among my peers and it inspires me to do better,” she said.

Nielsen was nominated for this award by her colleagues Sarah May Clarkson and Stefanie Plato.

In her nomination letter, Clarkson noted Nielsen’s work stands apart in four important ways: She is collaborative, creative, supportive and student-centered to her core.

“Melissa successfully walks a bit of a tightrope that promotes the library as a place of learning, research, and hard work, but it is also a place where students feel comfortable, relaxed, productive, and respected. She models learning, high standards, good manners, effective problem-solving, and I have to believe that, by her example, students understand – any library – will always be a place they can go to have different needs met,” she wrote.

Highland High School Principal Brad Wallace shared, “I have been blessed to work with and learn from Melissa Nielsen for more than seven years. She is a leader at the school, district, and state levels. Anything she is involved in benefits from her involvement. This award and recognition is well-deserved. We appreciate her tireless dedication.”

Nielsen received recognition for this award at the 2022 Idaho Library Association Annual Conference held on Oct. 6-7. She was also recognized at the PCSD 25 Regular Board Meeting on Oct. 18.

The post Highland Media Specialist named Idaho School Librarian of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.