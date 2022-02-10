POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland varsity basketball players are refusing to take the court again until head coach Ty Pearson either resigns or gets replaced. This news emerged Tuesday and the players said it’s because of growing frustrations with the team’s performance on the court.

The players said they will return to the court if assistant coaches Jared Godfrey and Chris Ball take over for him.

Pearson is in his sixth season at Highland, and the Rams are 25-88 in the last four seasons.

The players sitting out resulted in Wednesday’s Madison-Highland varsity game being cancelled. There is a possibility Friday’s Highland-Century varsity game could be cancelled as well, and with the team’s season now in jeopardy, this could have ramifications for the 5A District 5-6 Tournament. If Highland does not compete in that tournament, the bracket could be modified for a four-team tournament.

