BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Construction begins Monday, July 6, on U.S. 26 from the so-called INL “Puzzle” towards Blackfoot. The construction will cover about 12 miles ending at milepost 283.5.

As part of the work all of the culverts will be replaced. Once the pipe replacement is complete, the Idaho Transportation Department says the project will proceed to road reconstruction. The entire project is aimed at repairing the existing roadway and extending the lifespan of the highway.

The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It should be complete by late October.

Speeds will be reduced to 50 miles-per-hour. Traffic control will be done with a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone. Watch for flaggers near the work.

There will also be a 14.5 foot width restriction through the work zone.