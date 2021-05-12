SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin routine maintenance operations on ID-31 beginning Wednesday.

Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor will undergo crews dura-patching potholes and crack sealing operations.

As operations proceed, maintenance crews will setup temporary intermittent traffic control. Traffic control will entail temporary single lane closures that will include a flagger and reduced speed limits. Motorists should anticipate and watch for reduced speeds, flaggers and crews working. Traffic control will be setup briefly to ensure minimal impacts to the traveling public.

Highway maintenance operations are expected to be completed by the end of May.

