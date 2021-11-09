Les Grigg A Freedom Shrine at Hillcrest High School in Ammon will be dedicated on Tuesday.

AMMON, IDAHO (KIFI) – A local high school is dedicating a shrine to our countries freedom.

Hillcrest High School has 28 different plaques with documents from our nation’s history. Documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, among many others.

With Veteran’s Day this week, the Idaho Exchange Club wanted to dedicate the shrine for their observance of the holiday.

A school assembly will be held in order for students to take part in the dedication.

