Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Hirning Buick GMC in Pocatello has made a significant contribution to expanding the access of high quality early learning programs.

The dealership made an $8,000 donation to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

The money will help pay for tuition scholarships for low-to-moderate-income families.

Specifically, it will fund 10 three and four year olds in the community.