Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There has been some significant shift in Idaho’s population base.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the state’s Hispanic population grew faster than the state’s overall population. The number of Hispanics in Idaho rose 3.3% from 222,206 in 2018 to 229,490 in 2019, while the total population grew 2.1%.

The figures indicate Idaho’s population grew 30.5% from 2010 to 2019.

Hispanics accounted for 11.2% of Idaho’s population in 2010 and rose to 12.8% by 2019. Even so, Hispanics make up a smaller percentage of Idaho’s population than the 18.5% national share.

The growth of the South Central Idaho dairy industry, which employs many Hispanic workers, had the largest proportion of Hispanics at 24.7%.

Southwestern Idaho hosts 14.1%, southeastern Idaho 11.9% and eastern Idaho 11.7% of the state’s Hispanic population.

In 2019, Hispanic children under age 15 made up 30.3% of the Hispanic population and 20.8% of the state’s total population.