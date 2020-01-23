Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Old Town building which many remember as the Riverside Apartments, located at 729 W Center St., has been purchased.

JD Redevelopment, LLC of Utah purchased the property earlier this month, according to the Bannock County Assessor’s Office.

Demolition crews have been working to clear out the century-old structure since Jan. 20. According to Danny Edwards, part of the demolition team, the building was filled with garbage, including “quite a bit of drug paraphernalia.”

Edwards said the demolition team will be on site until Tuesday when the next crew is set to begin work. He believes that is when renovations will begin.

Representatives from JD Redevelopment could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.