POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission is inviting you to learn about Pocatellans from years gone by.

The group will host its Fifth Annual Scavenger Hunt at Mountain View Cemetery starting at Brady Chapel Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the event, you will look for gravesites of notable Gate City citizens. For those wishing to contribute, donations of any amount will be accepted at the event with proceeds going towards efforts to restore Brady Chapel. The first 200 donors who successfully complete the scavenger hunt will receive a free small ice cream cone and a chance to win a $5 or $10 gift certificate from Tastee Treet.

“This event provides a fun and interactive way for families and individuals to learn of the notable actions of past Pocatellans and their contributions to the identity and history of our City,” said Jim Anglesey, Staff Liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission.

Admission is free to the public, and officials ask that all attendees respect the cemetery and those who are interred there.

A food truck will be onsite, and 20% of sales will be donated to the restoration of the Brady Chapel.

“The goal of the Historic Preservation Commission is to raise enough funds from now until the beginning of 2022 to completely preserve and restore the Chapel before its 100th-anniversary rededication in 2022,” Anglesey said. “Once the Chapel is completely restored, it will be available as a venue for events such as funerals, weddings, receptions, and other similar events.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear face coverings when six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information on the Historic Preservation Commission, click HERE.