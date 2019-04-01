Hit gas line caused evacuations on Utah State University campus

MGN Online

MGN Online

LOGAN, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 12:05 p.m. Utah State University officials have issued an “all clear” status.

The buildings evacuated have all been cleared and are now open.

Officials say classes are resuming.

___

ORIGINAL:

Utah State University officials report a gas line was hit in front of the Life Sciences building Monday around 11:30 a.m.

The gas has been shut off at this time, and police are evacuating the Life Sciences building, University Inn, and Biology and Natural Resources Buildings.

Officials ask you stay away from the area.

Stay with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more information is released.