BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A possible anti-drug constitutional amendment died in the Idaho House Thursday.

After two hours of debate, House Joint Resolution 4 was killed with a 42 to 28 vote.

The measure needed a two-thirds majority or 47 votes to pass.

The resolution would have allowed voters to decide if an amendment to the Idaho Constitution would require a two-thirds vote from each house in the legislature to legalize any drug that currently is illegal.

It includes medical marijuana.

The question would have been on the November 2022 ballot.

