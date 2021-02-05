JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close US 191 through the Hoback River Canyon at noon Friday for avalanche control.

The road will close at Stinking Springs, milepost 158, for about two miles to milepost 156.5.

WYDOT is reporting reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and an increasing avalanche hazard, which could lead to an earlier closure of the area.

Find latest road information here or call 511.

