REXBURG, Idaho (KIF) — The founders of the East Idaho Art Market will hold a Holiday Art Market in November.

The market will be held Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Madison School District building at 60 W. Main Street in Rexburg.

The East Idaho Art Market focuses on handmade/artist-designed artwork and goods and features a variety of styles and mediums. Organizers say the market will appeal to those who want to find unique items for their own homes, and also to those who are looking for beautiful and unique Christmas gifts for loved ones.

East Idaho Art Market was founded by contemporary folk artist Alex Reed and nature landscape watercolor artist Shelby Thayne, both of Rexburg. The artists wanted to provide a unique selling venue tailored to the makers of original art and creative goods.

For more information, please contact Alex Reed at 801-885-2414 or eastidahoartmarket@gmail.com

