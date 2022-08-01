IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures.

Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and include boring, pulling concrete, adding an inlet box, and reinstalling curb, gutter, and sidewalk.

All of the improvements, including the installation of a RRFB (Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon), are being done to improve safety at that intersection located near Idaho Falls High School.

There will be lane closures, but one lane in each direction will remain open. The anticipated completion time, barring unforeseen conditions, is prior to the resumption of school the end of August.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.

