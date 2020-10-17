Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University is celebrating a very special 50th birthday this year.

It is the golden anniversary of the Holt Arena.

University officials had planned several big celebrations to commemorate what was then a monumental accomplishment, but because of the pandemic and all of the athletic competitions being canceled, those plans have been put on hold for now.

Instead, ISU has put together a walking tour that leads people around campus while they learn fun facts about the construction and history of the “Mini-Dome.”

All you have to do is go online or find one of these signs with a QR code on them.

Open the camera on your phone and scan the code, it will take you to a web site with historical pictures, information and maps so you can take a self-guided social distancing trip back in time.

“It was amazing to kind of put together this walk and really just learn all of the heart behind the holt arena,” ISU Digital Media Coordinator Malia Braum said. “It was amazing to see how much passion was behind athletic directors, coaches and students. Students paid their own fees for the building 50 years ago when it was first built so it was really cool to see the community come together to really create this legacy of a building that we now have on our campus.”

If you would like to take the tour, the signs will be up through the end of October.