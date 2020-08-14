POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello has released a tiered plan detailing its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The school said it focuses on the health and safety of students and staff. It was developed in coordination with a special task force, meetings with the school’s parish, and the Diocese of Boise and in consultation with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, and feedback from staff and parents.

“Our number one priority is to deliver the high-quality educational experience that is the hallmark of Holy Spirit in the safest way possible,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “As a Catholic school in this wonderful community, we have a duty and responsibility to show care and love to our neighbor, and we do that with our diligent practice and execution of this plan.”

The detailed plan outlines an approach that includes various social distancing, an isolation area for anyone with symptoms, cleaning, and various teaching techniques, as well as the use of cloth face covers or face shields.

You can see the detailed plan here.

A recently completed new wing of the school, along with smaller class sizes, will help the school allow students and staff to safely distance.

The remote learning option will allow parents to keep students at home and still receive high-quality educational instruction from Holy Spirit teachers. The school has assigned a Remote Learning Coordinator to assist with scheduling.

Holy Spirit will begin a phased return to school by having one third of students attend each of the first three days of school starting September 1.

The school said that would allow teachers and staff to “model” for students and families how the new safety and health protocols will work on a daily basis.

Holy Spirit will evaluate the plan on a regular basis, and modify the plan as circumstances change.