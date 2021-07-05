WEISER, Idaho (KIFI) – A Weiser woman is homeless after losing her home to a brush fire Sunday night.
The Weiser Area Rural Fire Department says the fire was started by someone setting off illegal fireworks.
The home was completely destroyed.
he fire danger around the Gem state is high as we are dealing with drought conditions and a current heatwave, and all it takes to start a brush fire is one spark.
