POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There comes a time when many of us will need to consider our driving independence.

Two out of every five older adults need assistance to get through the day, according to Home Helpers, an in-home health care company.

James Drake has been using Home Helpers for about a year now. He’s able to run errands, grab lunch and enjoy his hobbies.

Drake played the organ in Vatican City, the Notre Dame Cathedral and Westminster Abbey. After traveling the world to play, he’s happy to play for Shalese Smith at the local churches.

“We go to Cold Stone, we go to look at the temple being built, I take him to play the organ,” Smith said.

Smith, an employee at Pocatello’s Home Helpers, has been helping Drake for months.

“Everything we do is geared to keeping people home, safe, independent where they live,” said Teresa Nelson, the owner of Pocatello’s Home Helpers.

Home Helpers offers physical and occupational therapy, skilled nursing and home care.

Their goal is to help people maintain their independence, which can mean getting people where they need to go.

“When people can’t drive anymore, it completely takes away their independence. They become homebound, they become lonely, they become isolated,” Nelson said.

Drake started losing his memory.

“I got to the point where I just couldn’t think clearly,” Drake said. “It’s so nice to have them come and help me.”

Now Drake plays the organ everyday, and he has company.

“I feel like I’ve gained life long friendships with my clients probably for my clients and as being a caregiver, it’s really rewarding,” Smith said.

Home Helpers can also offer help for people to start having the conversation with older adults about getting help