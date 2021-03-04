KIFI Home Helpers Home Care in Pocatello, ID

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With recent assistance from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Home Helpers Home Care in Pocatello now has access to 6,400 COVID-19 tests.

They will be distributed to their patients and staff first, with people ages 65 and older getting first priority.

Home Helpers Owner Teresa Nelson says the tests can’t sit idol for very long.

“The expiration date on these tests is May 17, and we would hate them to go to waste if there’s any possible way that we could use them,” Nelson said.

The health care agency is also offering the newly received kits to the public. The tests are conducted at their facility and are administered in a drive-thru format.

Nelson says the tests they are offering are more affordable than most.

“If they go to like an urgent care or something, they can get one of the faster tests, but they cost money,” Nelson said. So, we want to just advertise that we’ve got this testing system available. People need to be tested, and we can do it for free.”

With vaccine distribution becoming a top priority, Nelson says that being able to offer sufficient testing is vital in help limiting the impact of the virus.

“Hopefully by having a way to very quickly be proactive at determining yes or no if they got the virus after some kind of an exposure, then that can help them quarantine and prevent the spread,” Nelson said.

Home Helpers will be offering the testing Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

You can contact Home Helpers Home Care at 208-234-2380 or visit their website.

