Homeless people reject developer's offer of 'free money' to leave area

In a bizarre stunt Friday, an elf-costumed real estate developer threw money at residents of a homeless camp in California in an effort to entice them to leave.

“Free money! Free money!,” Gene Gorelik shouted from a boom lift as he dropped dollar bills on the encampment, SFGate reported. He was also reportedly offering $2,000 to anyone who agreed to leave.

But none of the residents, who live in cars, RVs and tents, accepted his offer.

“F— you, Gene!” some could be heard saying in a video posted on Twitter.

Homeless advocates decried the stunt, asking the community “to stand together to protect our curbside communities against hate, xenophobia and anti-homeless behavior” in a counter event posted on Facebook.

Gorelik was eventually escorted out by police after angry protesters blocked his car.

The city of San Francisco sued Gorelik in 2017 after he demolished his tenant’s apartment while the tenant was still living there, SFGate reported.

On Wednesday, the Oakland City Council voted to close a section of the street for at least 18 months.