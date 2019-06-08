Homeowner who grabbed rifle, fatally shot intruder won't be charged, authorities say

A Georgia homeowner who fatally shot a man caught breaking into his home will not be charged, according to a report.

“People have the right to defend themselves,” Maj. Anthony Thuman of the Clayton County Police Department said.

The homeowner, who lives near Jonesboro, was awakened by a loud banging at his door, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported. The intruder had broken a window and come inside, he said.

The homeowner grabbed his rifle and fired at the intruder, who was at the top of the stairs.

The suspect later died at a hospital. His name has not been released, FOX 5 reported.