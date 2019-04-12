Honduran man charged with raping, killing jogger in New Jersey had been deported twice

The fiend busted for raping a New Jersey jogger before drowning her in a lake is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who had already been kicked out of the US twice before, authorities said Thursday.

Jorge Rios, 33, was deported from the US first in 2003 and then again in 2004, but snuck back across the border at some point after that, they said.

MEDIA ‘VILIFY’ BORDER AGENTS AND ‘ROMANTICIZE’ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, SAYS NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Surveillance video showed that Rios stalked Carolina Cano, 45, before he strangled her with a cellphone cord, raped and drowned her as she was out for an early morning jog in Jersey City’s Lincoln Park on March 24, authorities said.

And immediately after the heinous crime, he strolled over to a friend’s place — and asked him how much time he could get for murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cano, a native of Peru who lived nearby, died “as a result of homicidal violence including strangulation and water submersion,” according to a criminal complaint against Rios obtained Thursday by The Post. And cops said he confessed during questioning.

The court papers painted a nightmarish picture of Cano’s last moments as her alleged killer ruthlessly hunted her down at least an hour before the 6:26 a.m. sunrise that Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING ON THE NEW YORK POST.