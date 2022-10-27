IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday in Idaho Falls, former nuclear weapons workers will be honored as part of a National Day of Remembrance
Nuclear Care Partners will recognize the heroism and patriotism of these workers with a special remembrance walk.
Former atomic workers will be given a commemorative pin and t-shirt to thank them for their commitment to our country.
The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Westbank Convention Center on River Parkway
It goes until 5 p.m. so former workers can stop in any time up until then.
