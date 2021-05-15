POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Basketball is a game that brings many people together.

For a couple of former Idaho State basketball players, they want to make sure the game is loved by all.

Hoop Camp was founded by former Bengal men’s basketball player Steve Garrity. His camp helps all kids and adults with special needs.

“What we want to do is make it so those with special needs, ‘Johnny’ is not my special needs friend,” Garrity said. “‘Johnny’ is just my friend and ‘Johnny’ doesn’t need another fan. He needs another friend. So that’s what we’ve been trying to do for 29 years.”

The next Hoop Camp in Pocatello is on July 10. You can sign up here.

