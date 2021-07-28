IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Coronavirus cases are going up nationwide, including in Idaho, due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Casey Jackman, the COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital says they are concerned about the variant.

“We’re obviously concerned with anything that’s going to prolong this, and unfortunately the Delta variant is going to be a lot more difficult because of how contagious it is and how quickly it can spread,” Jackman said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They, and other hospitals, have seen an increase in patients in the past week.

“We’ve admitted several patients for COVID, and none of those have been vaccinated, so we really are seeing this run through the unvaccinated community,” Jackman said.

Jackman also said they’ve seen some breakthrough cases.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“All of them have been cases where we can actually treat the patient and send them home to recuperate and to quarantine,” Jackman said.

Jackman also said they are confident in their ability to treat patients.

“Unfortunately because of the preparations we had to make when we were going through the early spikes,” Jackman said. “We have a lot of preparations in place. And I guess that’s fortunate, but we would prefer to not use them if we don’t have to.”

He also says getting the vaccine is a good idea.

“Obviously, those who aren’t vaccinated are going to be at risk,” Jackman said. “Even those who aren’t vaccinated can become sick, but what we’re seeing is those people are definitely getting less sick than they used to. So still, vaccinations are a good idea.”

You can find a vaccine location near you HERE.

The post Hospitals prepared for possible increase in COVID-19 patients appeared first on Local News 8.