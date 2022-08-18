IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. This timeline prediction goes all the way into November.

The summer, we have seen so far has been overall dry and hot. A wet spring in May and early June gave summer a slow start, but we have ramped up the temperatures and the heat quickly. Idaho Falls has broken five high temperature records this summer alone.

The National Weather Service did note though, although it has been unreasonably hot and dry, the conditions were better than last year. For example, Pocatello has had a record of 21 days of straight days with high temperatures above 90 degrees. That is the fourth longest streak in the record books Last year, Pocatello had a record long 32 days of high temperatures above 90 degrees and it’s hottest June and July on record.

Recently, flash flooding and monsoon rain has brought needed rain to our region to help our drought and fires. The problem is only some of our region was able to receive this rain. From this past weekend alone, parts around Island Park received up to three inches of rain while Pocatello did not receive a single drop of rain. In fact, Pocatello’s rainfall amount since early July has merely been just more than an inch. This means Island Park has received three times the amount of Pocatello’s monthly rainfall within a single day.

As a result, the drought up toward the upper Snake River Plain has greatly improved while the drought in southeast Idaho remains in the extreme category.

The weather isn’t looking too optimistic for the future either. Besides the rain that is forecasted this weekend, more dry conditions appear to be coming. The National Weather Service says September and October tend to be our driest months of the year. The Climate Prediction Center also predicts a drier than normal outlook for the next few months. Thus, the National Weather Service also hints at fire season lasting into October.

