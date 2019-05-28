Hot car related deaths on the rise among children

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director for AAA Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー The number of children dying in hot cars is on the rise.

According tot he National Safety Council, 2018 was the deadliest year on record in the past 20 years after 52 children died in hot cars. Since 1998, almost 800 children have died from vehicular heat stoke.

“We’re at the point now where a child dies every seven days from being left in a hot car,” Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Idaho, told KID NewsRadio. “We have to get our heads around this issue and we really need to work together.”

Conde said it’s critical motorists begin establishing good habits now before the weather gets significantly hotter in the summer months.

“We want people to build the routine now before there’s deadly consequences later,” Conde said.

Good habits begin by understanding how heat affects children, Conde said. Even in shaded areas with car windows rolled down, a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adults.

“Just because it may not seem terribly hot to us as adults doesn’t mean that it’s not taking a toll on those little bodies,” Conde said. “We have to change our thinking about how heat affects everybody because heat targets especially children, pets and the elderly much more than it does healthy adults that are in their prime of life.”

Things adults can start doing now include creating intentional reminders about their children in the car. According to the National Safety Council, over half of the almost 800 deaths since 1998 have been because a child was forgotten in the car.

“If you’re driving with a child is leave your purse or wallet in the back seat,” Conde said. “That can help you remember to turn around and grab that, and then look for children before you lock up the car and leave.”

Everyone should be educated about the signs of heatstroke, Conde added, and call 911 immediately if they see a child in a hot car showing symptoms.

“If you’re looking at things like red skin, headaches, nausea, lack of sweating, those are all signs of heatstroke and that person needs medical attention right away,” Conde said. “Idaho state law does permit reasonable action to intervene on behalf of a person. So, legally a person intervene if there’s somebody’s life in danger. However, the best thing to do is to call 911 right away and get the instructions you need so that you can take the appropriate action.”

Visit the National Safety Council’s website for more information about keeping children safe this summer