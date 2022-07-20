RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday July 9 was all about classic hot rods and raising enough funds to help the Rigby Senior Center feed more than 11,000 meals to seniors in the area who were in need. Tuesday, Adam Hall and Todd Stowell, the co-chairs, were able to present a check of more than $15,000 for the program.

On reaching their goal for the amount of money, Todd Stowell said, “We reached that $15,000 mark. And we had one of the most successful shows on record, not just dollar wise, but people and the community came out and supported us more than 100%.”

Co-chair Adam Hall says the park was definitely filled to the brim.

“We estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people showed up for the event, and a lot of them were just given donations just out of the goodness of their heart because they knew that it was a great program that we were putting on.”

Stowell added throughout the day, people were able to donate as well.

“It was really heartwarming to have people just come up and say, ‘Hey, I just brought my family to see the cars today. I want to donate. Here’s a first place to donate that was really heartwarming.’ The community really comes out and supports these people.”

Director of the Senior Center Liz Pennell says if it weren’t for the car show and the large amount of money that it can bring in something the seniors really appreciate.

“I think they really appreciated it because some of these seniors aren’t able to cook the meals. They aren’t able to really go to the grocery store and buy the groceries.”

Pennell says though she budgets really tight with 11,000 hungry mouths to feed and the state only giving them $3.25 per meal the worry of keeping the program a float is always strong.

“I do wonder how I’m going to keep up going. But my theory is for there’s a will, there’s a way and a way always shows up because there’s so will. The Meals on Wheels program is so, so important that people need that help. The older I get, the more I understand that.”

Part of why its so important is that for some of those seniors the meal delivery is there only interaction with someone else.

“For some of my clients that they that’s the only person they see during the day or even during the week is the person that delivers the Meals on Wheels. And it’s it’s so important that they have that contact with that person three days a week. That’s what we do. We deliver two meals three days a week.”

She adds, “And it’s so important for that contact, it’s just brightens up their day. And if they don’t show up on time, the phone here at the center rings and where’s my meal? It’s coming. Just it’ll be there.”

Pennell says she hopes to make the money last until the next car show next year on July 8.

