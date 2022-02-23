BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho House of Representatives has approved a bill to make it a crime for an employer to require a COVID-19 vaccine or require employees to disclose their vaccine status.

House members debated for nearly an hour and half before passing the bill.

The bill would exempt federal government entities and health care companies but applies to all other employers of any size.

Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by fines up to $1,000.

The sponsor of the bill, Representative Charlie Shepherd of Pollock, says the bill ensures an employee’s individual rights are not discriminated against in the workforce.

S”I’m trying to help as many people as I can, without stepping on businesses in the state any more than possible,” he said.” But unfortunately, there’s a very small percentage of business in the state that are abusing their ability to tell their employees what they can and can’t do. That’s where we have to step in and play referee.”

State Representative James Ruchti of Pocatello was the first legislator to debate against the bill.

“I cannot believe this is where we are in this body,” Ruchti said. “That we are going to regulate private business and tell private business what they can do. I cannot believe that’s where we are.”

“I’m a firm believer that when we allow employers and employees to work this out amongst themselves,” Weber said. “It is the very best solution not when we intercede with or interject with government.”

The bill passed 39 to 29 and now goes to the Senate.

The post House approves ban on businesses requiring vaccinations appeared first on Local News 8.