WASHINGTON (KIFI)-The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the “Farm Workforce Modernization Act by a bi-partisan vote of 247-174.

The bill would provide agriculture work force stability by allowing current workers to get right with the law. It also reforms the H-2A visa program to provide more flexibility for employers.

Idaho Representative Mike Simpson (R-Id) co-authored the bill.

“Workforce uncertainty in eastern Idaho hurts both producers and consumers alike, and this bill sets us on the right path towards ending the workforce crisis, stabilizing rural economies, and discouraging illegal border crossings,” said Simpson. “Simply put, this bill is good for agriculture, good for Idaho, and good for our country, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to get it signed into law.”

“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is a necessary step in the process of having a stable, sufficient and skilled labor force to ensure that Idaho potatoes can continue to be delivered to consumers around the world”, said Patrick Kole of the Idaho Potato Commission.

The Idaho Chamber Alliance also endorsed the legislation.

“Our agriculture community is vital to the success of all Idaho businesses. The need for qualified workforce spans every aspect of business in Idaho and these reforms provide support for the economy of our entire state,” said Chamber Alliance Chair Chip Schwarze of Idaho Falls.

Simpson said the current H2A guest worker program is in need of meaningful reform. Specifically, he said the bill would:

Establish a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the U.S. agricultural economy.

Reform the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers, while ensuring critical protections for workers. The bill focuses on modifications to make the program more responsive and user-friendly for employers and provides access to the program for industries with year-round labor needs.

Establish mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system.

