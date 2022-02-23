BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho House unanimously passed Tuesday what is called a Joint Memorial to Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

They are asking him to prevent a Washington bill from becoming law, that would add a six cent tax to gas and diesel shipped to Idaho.

They say the proposed tax is a violation of the commerce clause in article one of the US Constitution, and the US Supreme Court has ruled similar laws as unconstitutional.

The memorial now goes to the Senate for a vote.

The post House asks Washington Governor to veto possible gas tax appeared first on Local News 8.