INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)- Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a residence fire at 12:00pm Saturday on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom.

The back of the residence was fully engaged when the first engine from Inkom arrived and fire had already spread into the attic space. The residents of the home were out of town and no one was in the home when the fire was reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the active fire in about 30 minutes and remained on scene until approximately 530pm. The initial investigation indicates that the fire originated from a power strip used for heat lamps and a heated water bowl for a chicken coop and a family dog located behind the home.

The chicken coop was not damaged and the dog was not injured in the fire.

