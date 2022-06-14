GARDINER, Mont. (KIFI) – Check out this shocking video out of Montana Monday as flooding hit much of the area in and around Yellowstone National Park hard following this weekend’s rain.

In Gardiner, Mont., on the north side of Yellowstone, high water is eroding the banks of the Yellowstone River.

The deck of a home falls into the river.

Not long after that, the whole house tips into the river and floats away in one piece.

People in the small town were stranded and some were evacuated as roads were closed because they are being washed away.

