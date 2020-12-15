Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Sonya Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Monday for a structure fire.

The reporting person told dispatch there was a fire that started in the living room and was quickly spreading.

IFFD responded with three engines, two ambulances and a battalion chief, and the Idaho Falls Police Department also responded.

Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power temporarily turned off utilities in the area as a safety precaution.

The single-family home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and there was an excessive amount of smoke generated from the foam insulation on the roof. The smoke created a thick fog that could be seen from Grandview Drive, approximately one-half mile north of the Sonya Avenue.

Six individuals were inside the home at the time of the fire but evacuated prior to first responders arriving on scene. Three adult males and one adult female were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and in stable condition. There were no injuries to first responders.

The house was a complete loss with estimated damages at $250,000, which includes the home and contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigations Division.

“We want the family and other community members to know that there is help available for individuals who have been displaced by a fire and need additional assistance. Please reach out to the local Red Cross or give us a call so we can direct you to other resources,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.