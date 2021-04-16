IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A house fire in the 2800 block of Agnes Street in Idaho Falls caused an estimated $400,000 in damages.

The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center said a caller shortly before midnight Thursday reported the garage appeared to be fully engulfed, and the fire was moving to the rest of the home.

Occupants in the home evacuated safely prior to the arrival of fire personnel on scene.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, they immediately began working to combat and contain the fire which was contained at 1:12 a.m.

Fire crews and other first responders remained on scene until approximately 3:30 a.m.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Officials said the fire appears to have started in the garage before moving to the attic and rapidly through other areas of the home.

The home experienced significant damage and appears to be a complete loss with estimated damages of $400,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, IFPD Citizens Watch Patrol and Chaplains from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho also responded and assisted with traffic control, evacuation of neighboring homes, and family support.

The post House fire causes estimated $400,000 in damages appeared first on Local News 8.