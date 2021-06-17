KIFI Home catches fire on Johnson St. in Idaho Falls on June 16, 2021.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Fire Press Release) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Johnson Street at approximately 7:40 p.m. on June 16 for a structure fire. A neighbor was outside mowing the lawn, saw the fire and called 911.

Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch received reports that the house was fully engulfed in flames, that there was flammable material in the garage, and that the flames were encroaching upon a vehicle as well as the house adjacent to the fully engulfed home.

Three engines, three ambulances, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Emergency crews had difficulties getting down the narrow street due to the number of vehicles parked on the side of the road and remind people to move their vehicles during a fire to make room for crews to work.

When firefighters arrived on scene to the single family, single story home they reported that the home was fully involved in flames. A primary search was completed and no occupants were found inside the home. Power lines were on the ground, and Idaho Falls Power was dispatched. Utilities were temporarily turned off to homes in the immediate area as a safety precaution.

One adult female was transported by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries to civilians, firefighters or police officers.

The home was a complete loss. There was also damage to a car, some trees and power lines. In addition, there was damage to the exterior of the home to the east as well as smoke damage throughout. The total estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

Immediate assistance is available by the Red Cross for families who are displaced by fires. The homeowners are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Step-by-step instructions on what to do after a fire is also available on the Idaho Falls Fire Department website or by clicking HERE.

