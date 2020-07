News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of Arrow Point Lane at around 12:51 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but appeared to have started on the exterior of the home and worked into the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Idaho Falls Power crews were also dispatched. The north and south entrance of the street were blocked.