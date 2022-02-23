BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho has cleared the House.

The House voted 41-25 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the measure that allows the state to continue participating in the game after it expands to the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.

The legislation notes that the lottery dividend will bring more than $200 million to Idaho public schools and other state funds over the next 10 years.

Opponents say gambling is bad and can cause problems for those who are addicted.

But the Idaho Constitution explicitly allows a state lottery such as Powerball.

